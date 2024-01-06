Spend time with families at home instead of voting: Rizvi

BNP today again urged the voters to boycott tomorrow's election to ensure the fall of the incumbent "fascist Awami League government".

Speaking at a virtual press briefing today, BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi urged the country's people to peacefully observe their party's second-day hartal on the voting day by not going to the polling stations.

"The darkest chapter of another lopsided stage-managed election in the history of Bangladesh is going to be written tomorrow [January 7]. So, our call to every democracy-loving voter is to boycott those who have denied your rights for the last 15 years for a day," Rizvi said.

He further said, "Believe me, the grave of this fascist government in Bangladesh will be ensured your decision," he added.

The BNP leader called upon the people to spend time with their families during voting hours instead of visiting the polling stations.

"Let's establish democracy and voting rights and make the two-day all-out strike a success. Let's all boycott the January 7 voting and raise our voices in favour of boycotting the polls. Avoid going to polling stations," he said.

The BNP leader also called upon the pro-democratic forces to encourage their family members, relatives, friends and neighbours to boycott the façade in the name of voting.

He alleged that a dangerous game has been arranged to retain power again as it has been for the past 15 years through an inventory model of dummy election drama.

The BNP leader said AL along with their subservient and partisan state apparatus have laid once again the web of deception to snatch the voting rights of people.

Rizvi said Sheikh Hasina has been "shamelessly" indulging in the "farcical game" using all powers. He said the government is making efforts to show the democratic world a good voter turnouts by force.

Bangladesh is set to hold the 12th parliamentary election tomorrow amid a boycott by major opposition parties.

Meanwhile, BNP and like-minded opposition parties enforced a 48-hour hartal at 6:00am today to protest the national election. The hartal will end at 6:00am on Monday.