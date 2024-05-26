Specify who wants a new state carved out of Bangladesh

Manna asks PM

Nagorik Oikya President Mahmudur Rahman Manna yesterday urged the prime minister to clarify who are conspiring to create a Christian state taking parts from Bangladesh and Myanmar.

Addressing a sit-in, he expressed scepticism whether any foreign nation actually approached the PM with such an offer.

The Jatiyatabadi Motor Chalak Dal organised the event in front of Jatiya Press Club.

Manna said the PM made up a story saying that she was offered a hassle-free reelection in the January 7 polls if she allowed a foreign country to build an airbase in Bangladesh territory.

"We want to know from the prime minister, which person, which government, and which country made that offer," Manna said.

He also said they are against anyone seeking to establish another nation using Bangladesh's land.