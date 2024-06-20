Some were given chance to loot: Rizvi

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi yesterday alleged that some individuals have been given the opportunity to loot in the name of "so-called" development.

"Some people have grabbed the land and property of ordinary poor people," he alleged.

The BNP leader said this while speaking at a demonstration in front of the BNP's Nayapaltan central office, demanding unconditional release of party Chairperson Khaleda Zia. He said the prime minister used to say not to spare anyone involved in corruption, but her government allowed former IGP Benazir Ahmed to leave the country.

"We don't know how much money Benazir's family has amassed here and abroad," he added.

He also said the prices of utility services and all commodities have risen due to the anti-people policies of the government.

He mentioned that people who went to their village homes to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha faced serious ordeals due to poor electricity supply.

"People in rural areas do not even get backup power from IPS due to poor supply," Rizvi added.

He also highlighted the gas shortage in Dhaka during Eid.

Rizvi said due to electricity and gas shortages, the meat from sacrificial animals went bad. "Fridges didn't work because of power outage, and stoves couldn't be lit due to gas shortage."