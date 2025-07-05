Some reforms needed for fair election

Says Jamaat chief

Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Shafiqur Rahman yesterday condemned mob attacks, saying that these incidents have created such an environment that is not conducive to election.

"For a fair election, some fundamental reforms must be implemented," he said while addressing the party's divisional rally at Rangpur Zilla School ground.

Referring to the recent attack on Patgram Police Station in Lalmonirhat, he said, "It's not just Patgram. A group has turned entire Bangladesh into Patgram."

A mob attacked the police station and snatched away two convicts from custody on Wednesday night.

"Open any newspaper or turn on a television channel, you'll see mob attacks taking place somewhere in the country," Shafiqur said.

"People and properties are being subjected to mob violence. People are now killing their own party men over personal interest," he said.

"Mob culture" is not a recent phenomenon in the country, the Jamaat chief said, adding that it has been there since 1972.

"Jamaat does not support mob culture. It goes against the rule of law," he said.

Outlining his vision of governance, he said, "We want to build Bangladesh in the spirit of the Charter of Madinah. We want a Shariah-based governance system where justice and humanity will be the cornerstone."

The Jamaat chief also issued a warning against authoritarianism. "The people have already toppled a fascist regime. They will not allow another one to rise."

Pointing to the condition of women, he said, "Today, women have neither dignity nor security. If we come to power, they will have both. Our ultimate goal is to establish a humane Bangladesh."

Coming down heavily on the past regime, Shafiqur said, "Awami League is a group devoid of political etiquette. Their downfall was the result of their misdeeds. If others fail to learn from this, they will meet an even worse fate."

"This is our message to those dreaming of elections like the ones during the Awami League's regime: we will turn your dream into a nightmare. No administrative coup will be allowed to take place," the Jamaat ameer said.

"Our fight will continue as long as fascism exists," he said.

Calling for unity, the Jamaat chief urged the youth to take the lead. "We want to move forward with people from all communities and faiths. We don't believe in the division of majority and minority."

"We reject those who have used the minority narrative as a cover to loot. Every person born in this land has equal rights. We don't want to be rulers, but public servants."

Several top central and local leaders of Jamaat also spoke at the rally attended by its leaders and activists from all eight districts of the Rangpur division.