Some parties trying to use Mitford incident as political tool: Rizvi

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Advocate Ruhul Kabir Rizvi today alleged that some political parties were trying to take advantage of the incident in front of Mitford Hospital on Wednesday.

Lal Chand, alias Sohag, was crushed to death with large chunks in front of Sir Salimullah Medical College Mitford Hospital in broad daylight by rivals allegedly over controlling the scrap metal trade and refusing to pay extortion.

Allegations run rife that Jubo Dal men were involved with the killing.

"Two or three political parties are trying to give this incident a political dimension. They are trying to blame the BNP by holding processions. However, we have not remained silent like Sheikh Hasina. We took quick action, expelled those involved, condemned the incident. Then why are you holding a procession? It's just to get political benefits," the BNP leader said while inaugurating the Uttara Free Medical Camp.

"It is the responsibility of the law enforcement agencies to uncover the truth of this incident. However, whoever's names have come up from BNP's organisations, have been expelled overnight.

"BNP is a big family. Sometimes one or two miscreants can enter through a loophole. But the party or acting chairman Tarique Rahman never hesitates to take action against them," he added.

Citing an example, Rizvi said, "Last night, there was a clash between two groups of BNP in Sujanagar, Pabna. Those involved were expelled that very night. The Mitford incident is also not political one; it is a personal business dispute. This clash took place over the demolition of business. There was a long-standing dispute between the deceased and the killers. This is not about the party's ideology or positions, but a purely business-related dispute. The metropolitan or central leadership did not know anything about this."

He further said, "The party will not spare those involved in the clash or murder. They will be brought out even if they hide deep underground and given exemplary punishment so that such incidents are not repeated."