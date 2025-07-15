Sohag murder being exploited for political leverage

Suspects BNP, starts its own probe into killing

Expressing concerns about the brutal murder near Mitford hospital in the capital, the BNP said the issue could be used for gaining political leverage and to destabilise the election environment.

It said those trying to disrupt the political environment and create uncertainty about the polls, using the issue, will be identified and resisted.

The BNP decided to form a committee to investigate the cause of the murder and publicly disclose the report.

"There are ample reasons to suspect that this murder is being used for political gain and as an excuse to disrupt the environment of the upcoming national election," BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir yesterday told a press briefing at the party's chairperson's Gulshan office.

The murder of Sohag, a scrap metal trader, is being politicised and used to malign BNP and its top leadership, particularly acting chairman Tarique Rahman, Fakhrul said.

"We strongly protest and condemn the use of obscene and indecent remarks against him in public.

"Protests against a political party and its top leaders, who are not in power, and use of indecent remarks targeting them raise the question whether we are once again being taken back to an era of fascism...," he added.

Fakhrul said those named in the police complaint, though not directly involved or present at the scene, were expelled from the party.

"Despite such a firm party stance, a group is deliberately showing the audacity to tarnish the image of our party and top leadership."

Fakhrul asked whether the voices of protest over the killing of a Jubo Dal leader in Khulna were equally strong from all sides.

Referring to the Sohag murder, Fakhrul alleged that the events of July 9 were deliberately spread online on 11 July during the "prime time" after Juma prayers.

Certain social media accounts and pages began sharing pre-prepared photo cards in a planned way.

"This suggests that propaganda materials had been prepared in advance, indicating a planned campaign to spread fake information online," said Fakhrul.

Fakhru hoped that all responsible political parties will be aware of the current deteriorating political situation in the country.

If the path to democratic transition is obstructed through activities that violate political decency, those involved must bear the responsibility, he added.

Speaking at a Nayapaltan rally yesterday, Fakhrul accused certain political quarters of plotting to disrupt the election process by using the Mitford murder incident.

"Our only goal is to ensure that the national election is held in February 2026. There will be no exception to this."

He alleged that a vested quarter have lost their mind following the announcement of the election timeframe after the London meeting between Tarique and the chief adviser.

Fakhrul urged party members to stay calm and not be drawn by provocation.

At the event, BNP Standing Committee member Mirza Abbas yesterday alleged that "a party" was taking money from Bashundhara Group, City Group, and other groups.

"There is another party that, apart from talking big, does nothing except cleverly collect donations and cleverly take 'hadia'."

The BNP leader said, "During the Ershad's time, they leaned on Ershad's shoulder; during the Awami League's time, they leaned on the Awami League's shoulder; during the BNP's time, they leaned on the BNP's shoulder.

"Now BNP is their only headache. If they can eliminate the BNP, then they think they will be able to rule. Whether or not they can tolerate Tarique Rahman, he will take the country forward with his capable leadership."

Referring to another party, he said, "There's something I must say, a one-man party… I don't want to mention his name. That man and his party are chanting slogans -- the Awami League has gone down a path, and the BNP will follow the same path."

"Is it that easy?...That man and his group can no longer tolerate the BNP, but they had no problem tolerating the Awami League."

Recalling the 2013 Shapla Chattar incident, Abbas said, "When the Hefazat-e-Islam rally was attacked, where was the Pir of Charmonai? Did he stand up for the Muslims? He did not. Who stood up? The BNP."