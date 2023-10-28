Politics
Star Digital Report
Sat Oct 28, 2023 12:49 AM
Last update on: Sat Oct 28, 2023 02:23 AM

Most Viewed

Politics

Situation will determine if buses will run

Says a transport leader
Star Digital Report
Sat Oct 28, 2023 12:49 AM Last update on: Sat Oct 28, 2023 02:23 AM
E-tickets for Mirpur buses

Decision on whether buses in the capital would operate or not will depend on the situation centring the rallies of both the ruling Awami League and BNP, a top transport leader said.

"We haven't given any instructions to suspend bus operation in the capital tomorrow (today)," Khandaker Enayet Ullah, secretary general of Bangladesh Road Transport Owners Association, told The Daily Star last night.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Asked about the suspension of Dhaka-Mymensingh bus operation, he said the Mymensingh transport leaders took the decision themselves.

"We did not give them any such instructions," he added.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|মতামত

মাহফুজ আনামের লেখা: ফিলিস্তিনে গণহত্যা ও পশ্চিমাদের নৈতিক অবস্থান

এই সংঘাত একটি রাষ্ট্রের সঙ্গে একটি সংগঠনের। যখন একটি ‘রাষ্ট্র’ জ্ঞাতসারে নির্বিচার হামলা চালিয়ে গাজায় সাত হাজারের বেশি মানুষকে হত্যা করে, যাদের মধ্যে ৪০ শতাংশই শিশু, তাদের দায়টাই কি বেশি নয়?

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
|রাজনীতি

নারায়ণগঞ্জে একাধিক তল্লাশি চৌকিতে সারাদিন যা করল পুলিশ

৭ ঘণ্টা আগে