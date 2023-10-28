Situation will determine if buses will run

Says a transport leader

Decision on whether buses in the capital would operate or not will depend on the situation centring the rallies of both the ruling Awami League and BNP, a top transport leader said.

"We haven't given any instructions to suspend bus operation in the capital tomorrow (today)," Khandaker Enayet Ullah, secretary general of Bangladesh Road Transport Owners Association, told The Daily Star last night.

Asked about the suspension of Dhaka-Mymensingh bus operation, he said the Mymensingh transport leaders took the decision themselves.

"We did not give them any such instructions," he added.