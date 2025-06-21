Show ‘responsible behaviour’ for healthy coexistence

Asif urges political parties

Everyone's responsible behaviour is necessary to ensure good coexistence of political parties with the government, said Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives Adviser Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain.

"The coexistence of political parties with the government should not be damaged by any of our decisions. To keep this relationship beautiful, I think responsible behaviour of all is important," he wrote in a post on his verified Facebook account.

Asif said, "Ishraque Hossain is an idol of the young generation. I think he has been misguided to fulfill some political purpose and that is still being done."

The adviser said he did not take the decision alone regarding the project going to be taken in Dhaka South City Corporation. "We are accountable to the Council of Advisers and decisions come from there. I am in charge of it, so I carry it forward," he said.