Show genuine political will on Rohingya issue

Bangladesh calls upon Myanmar at UN

Bangladesh's Ambassador to the United Nations, Muhammad A Muhith, has called upon Myanmar to show genuine political will and cooperate with Bangladesh to ensure the implementation of bilateral agreements for Rohingya repatriation, signed in 2017 and 2018.

He highlighted that the recent escalation in Rakhine has affected the pace of the repatriation process, which is the ultimate solution to the Rohingya crisis.

"While the 2017 crisis still remains unresolved, Rohingyas in Rakhine are faced with renewed risks, as the armed conflict between Myanmar military and Arakan Army resumes," the ambassador said before the Security Council in New York on Thursday.

He was speaking at the open briefing on Myanmar convened by the Maltese Presidency to discuss the recent escalation in the Rakhine State and its implications on civilians, especially the Rohingya minorities.

Ambassador Muhith expressed hope that the process could commence again as soon as the conditions improve, according to a message received here on Friday from New York.

"We also solicit meaningful and effective engagements of the international community, especially the regional organisations and regional and neighbouring countries, in restoring peace and stability in Rakhine and supporting the reintegration of the future returnees," he added.

Referring to UN Security Council Resolution 2669, Muhith underscored the need for creating a conducive environment in Rakhine.

We also solicit meaningful and effective engagements of the international community in restoring peace and stability in Rakhine and supporting the reintegration of future returnees. — Muhammad A Muhith Bangladesh's ambassador to UN

He also stressed the need to address the underlying root causes of vulnerability among Rohingya minorities, which are entrenched mostly in Myanmar's discriminatory legal and political framework.

"Unless those underlying causes are addressed, the bilateral and regional efforts are unlikely to succeed," he said.

Muhith laid out a number of expectations for dealing with the crisis. These included the need for the UN to increase its presence in Myanmar, for regular updates on how Security Council resolution 2669 is being implemented, for those responsible for crimes against Rohingya Muslims and ongoing violations of international humanitarian law to be held accountable, and for the key agreements and recommendations to be carried out on time.

Additionally, he emphasised the importance of international partners' support in creating a sustainable environment for Rohingya reintegration into society in Myanmar.

Referring to the negative social, economic, environmental, and security problems faced by Bangladesh due to protracted presence of the Rohingyas in Bangladesh, Ambassador Muhith called for the Council's attention to the situation in Rakhine and meaningful action to attain, among others, a comprehensive and sustainable solution to the Rohingya crisis.

Apart from Muhith, the Council heard from Khalid Khiari, assistant secretary general at the Department of Political and Peacebuilding Affairs, and Lisa Doughten, director at UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

Apart from Bangladesh and members of the Security Council, Malaysia and Indonesia also spoke.

The other speakers also called upon the authorities to take all measures to address root causes of conflict in Rakhine and create conditions for the voluntary, safe, sustainable, and dignified return of all displaced Rohingyas and Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).

The speakers applauded Bangladesh for its continued humanitarian leadership in sheltering over a million Rohingyas and urged others to support the humanitarian response in Cox's Bazar until the displaced Rohingyas are able to return.