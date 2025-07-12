Should we believe the mob has govt support?

Asks Tarique

BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman today questioned whether the government is being lenient on the killers of Lal Chand, alias Sohag, due to its silent support for such incidents of mob violence.

He also questioned why the government had not arrested the killers despite having video evidence.

On Wednesday, Sohag, 39, was dragged from his Old Dhaka shop in broad daylight and beaten to death near the gate of Sir Salimullah Medical College Mitford Hospital. His body was also crushed by large chunks of concrete. Later, his battered and broken body was left on the street as onlookers watched in horror.

"Should we assume that those trying to create mob violence and unrest are being secretly supported or pampered by the government or some officials in the administration?" he said.

Tarique made the remarks while virtually exchanging views with the families of the 142 martyrs of the July mass uprising.

"A wrongdoer is a wrongdoer. Justice must be served according to the law irrespective of his/her political identity," he said, adding that BNP and its affiliated organisations have been vocal on this.

The BNP leader said people across the country are asking why the government authorities remain silent and why proper legal action is not being taken against those trying to create chaos.

"Many incidents are happening in different places, and we are watching closely those who are trying to disrupt a peaceful environment," he said.

The Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal organised the event at a hotel in the capital to mark the first anniversary of the July-August mass uprising and to honour the memory of the brave martyrs of Chhatra Dal.

During the vent, family members of the victims called for justice and demanded that those responsible for the killings be held to account.

Tarique urged the families of the martyrs to raise their voices loudly over the delays in the trials of those responsible for killing their loved ones.

He also asked them to be vigilant against those trying to create mobs to delay justice.

The BNP leader assured that if his party returns to power, it will prioritise ensuring the trials of those who killed innocent people during the mass uprising and democratic movement.

"All I can say is that if BNP forms the government with the support of the people in the coming days, we will do our utmost to ensure justice for those who lost their lives defending the rights of the people," he said.