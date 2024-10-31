Shift focus to elections from other issues

Fakhrul urges govt

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir yesterday called upon the interim government to shift its focus to holding a participatory and credible national election from any other issue.

Speaking at a discussion, he also urged Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus to remain alert so that people's affection and respect for him are not diminished.

"We need to give the government time and hope they will use it wisely. Focus on the election without paying attention to other issues," the BNP leader said addressing the government.

Fakhrul sees no alternative to holding a fair, neutral, inclusive and acceptable election to ensure the country's survival and progress because establishing a democratic state is the "greatest" challenge facing the people.

He expressed hope that the government would arrange for the election within a reasonable timeframe, allowing the people to establish their parliament through their votes. "This is what the people want," he said.

The National People's Party organised the programme at Dhaka Reporters' Unity to mark its 17th founding anniversary.

Fakhrul said the interim government formed a search committee to constitute the Election Commission. "Although we do not think this is a major issue, as we hope the committee will fulfil its responsibilities properly, we expected that they (government) would consult political parties before forming it," he said.

The BNP leader hoped that the new commission would arrange the election promptly.

Since the recently resigned Election Commission, led by Kazi Habibul Awal, arranged the election in three months, the new commission should be able to do the same, he said. "It is certainly possible if there is the will to make it happen."

Fakhrul said his party believed this government had no political agenda, as Prof Yunus had clearly indicated that he had no political ambitions.

"I want to say to Dr Muhammad Yunus that you are highly respected worldwide, and the people of Bangladesh deeply love and respect you. They want that to continue. My request is that you stay vigilant to ensure your position is not undermined," he said.

Fakhrul said the nation is facing a critical time, pointing out that the struggle for democracy continues amid various plots.

He warned that the state would be in great danger if any imprudent actions were taken or mistakes were made out of mere emotion, as many efforts are being made to threaten the nation's existence. "We must remember these words."

He observed that everyone must remain vigilant, as "the fascists are still active". "Merely changing an individual cannot alter the entire structure of fascism."

He said the youth brought change to the country through a bloody struggle and immense sacrifices. "It's also their responsibility to maintain it … we have to resolve many problems we have."

Stating that the interim government is non-political, the BNP leader said it had come forward to help the nation. "But politicians have to resolve the problems, and no problem can be solved without politicians."

Fakhrul thanked the government for forming several commissions for state reforms. "We hope the government will take the reports from the reform commissions, present them to the people, and take it forward. I want to make one thing clear: all reforms must be ratified by the people and accepted by them."

He warned that reforms would never be sustainable without people's participation. He emphasised that success cannot be achieved by imposing reforms from above. "Ayub Khan tried, Ershad tried, but it was not possible. Nothing can be done that conflicts with our country and the culture of the people."