Sheikh Hasina does not care about visa policies or sanctions: Quader

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader today said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina does not care about visa policies or any sanction from the "other side of the Atlantic".

He made this remark while speaking as the chief guest during the 76th founding anniversary programme of Chhatra League at Aparajeyo Bangla of Dhaka University.

"Sheikh Hasina doesn't care about the visa policy. She isn't afraid of sanctions from the other side of the Atlantic. She is only afraid of the Creator and she loves the people of this country. The people are the main source of power for us. We don't care about threats from foreign power. This is the message of Sheikh Hasina," he added.

Addressing the BNP, Quader said, "They are waiting and looking to the Atlantic, that new sanctions will come. They must be shown the red card permanently on national election day."

Pointing to the new voters, he said around one crore new voters are jobless. Sheikh Hasina will arrange jobs for them in steps as a New Year gift, he added.

The event was conducted by BCL General Secretary Sheikh Wali Asif Enan, while BCL President Saddam Hussain presided over the event.

The party and national flags were hoisted to open the programme. A cultural programme was also held.