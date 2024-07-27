She is shedding 'crocodile tears'

Says Fakhrul on PM's hospital visit

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir today criticised Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for what he called a deceptive display of "crocodile tears" during her hospital visits to see the injured protesters of the quota reform movement.

In a statement, Fakhrul condemned the Detective Branch for detaining three coordinators of the quota reform movement from a hospital, warning that such actions would deepen the crisis.

He accused the premier of deceiving people with her hospital visits.

Fakhrul urged the government to step down, taking responsibility for recent violence.

He also accused it of shutting down communication systems and imposing curfews to cling onto power. He highlighted the economic hardships faced by the public and called for a political solution.

Fakhrul demanded an impartial international probe into the killings during the quota protests and accused the government of spreading misinformation about BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman.