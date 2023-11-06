Shamsuzzaman Dudu placed on 3-day remand, Alal sent to jail

A Dhaka court today placed BNP's Vice Chairman Shamsuzzaman Dudu on a three-day remand in a case filed over vandalising the chief justice's residence during BNP-police clash on October 28.

Claiming himself innocent, Dudu told the court that the attack on the chief justice's residence was deplorable and demanded a neutral probe into the incident.

Dudu made such a comment during the hearing on a five-day remand prayer sought by DB police.

"I was not involved with the incident," Dudu told the court of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Shafi Uddin demanding bail.

In the forwarding report, Md Rafiqul Islam, an inspector of the Detective Branch of Police and also the investigation officer of the case, said the BNP leader is an FIR-named accused, and they found his involvement as an instigator in the incident. So, the accused needs to be remanded to find out vital clues about the incident.

The defence, however, submitted an application seeking bail for him on grounds that their client was implicated in the case as part of a conspiracy to harass him, said Taherul Islam Tauhid, one of Dudu's lawyers.

Rejecting the defence, the court granted three days' remand.

Detectives arrested Dudu in Dhaka's Cantonment area early today.

In the meantime, another Dhaka court sent BNP Joint Secretary General Syed Moazzem Hossain Alal to jail on completion of his five-day remand in a case filed over vandalising the Muktijuddha Museum of Razarbagh Police Lines during a clash with policemen on October 28.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Rashidul Alam passed the order after Paltan Police Station Sub-Inspector Farhad Matubbar, also the investigation officer in the case, produced him before the court on expiry of his five-day remand.

SI Matubbar said that the accused gave important information about the incident which was being verified. So, the IO appealed to the court to confine him in jail until the investigation is completed.

Alal was arrested from a Dhaka Bank branch in the Shahinbag area of the capital on October 31.