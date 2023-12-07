Shahjahan Omar faces backlash from pro-BNP lawyers

Shahjahan Omar yesterday faced outrage from the pro-BNP lawyers when he went to the Supreme Court reportedly to meet Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan at his office.

Omar had to return without meeting the chief justice, who was busy with court functions, chief justice's personal secretary Hassan Ariful told The Daily Star.

While leaving the SC premises around 12:15pm, a group of pro-BNP lawyers chanted slogans against Omar and labelled him a "traitor".

Omar then visited room-126 at the SC Bar Association building to meet his former BNP colleague Gazi Kamrul Islam Sajal. However, Sajal didn't respond.

Omar later confronted Sajal in his room, while police waited outside. He wanted to know why pro-BNP lawyers were after him and why his posters on the SC premises were torn.

This led to a heated argument, where Sajal reportedly said, "You cannot have any picture with Khaleda Zia."

As Omar left, pro-BNP lawyers continued to follow him. One of them shouted, "A person implicated in the chief justice's residence attack case is freely moving around, that too under police protection."

Later, he left SC premises under police escort.

From there, Omar went to the office of the Detective Branch of police around 1:15pm and had lunch with DB chief Harun Or Rashid. Omar then came out of Harun's room and told reporters that he was a victim of cyberbullying.

Just a few days ago, the detectives remanded him after his arrest in a sabotage case filed with New Market Police Station.

He came out of jail on bail on November 29 and the next day submitted his nomination paper from AL. On November 30, BNP expelled Omar for violating the party discipline.

About the display of arms at a meeting in Jhalkathi, Omar said it was a misunderstanding.

"Since I went to the area after a long time and I used to be a BNP leader, many BNP men were with me. We have all become Awami League there. I had my licensed gun with me."

Asked if he had been unfaithful to BNP, he said, "I went from one political party to another. What is wrong with that?"

Asked whether there was any chance of returning to BNP, he said, "Tawba, Astaghfirullah, Nauzubillah. How can you say that?"