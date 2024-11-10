Several beaten in front of AL office

Several people were beaten in front of Awami League office at Bangabandhu Avenue today on suspicion of being the party's activists.

The incidents resulted from two simultaneous processions in the area -- AL's preannounced rally, which was countered by a demonstration of the anti-discrimination student movement.

A man, aged around 60, was beaten severely around 12:45pm as agitators suspected him to be an AL activist. The victim, however, could not be identified immediately.

Witnesses said the man was suspiciously wandering around the party office during the protest rally when a few protesters asked him of his motive. They soon started punching him in the face.

Many others soon joined the crowd, beating him indiscriminately. He was rescued and released by police.

At least six other people have faced similar incidents in the area since morning, said a local trader.

Contacted, Moniruzzaman, inspector (investigation) of Paltan Police Station, said he was unaware of such an incident as no injured person was handed over to them.

Meanwhile, two AL activists, including a female leader of the party, were handed over to the police around 2:45pm, reports our staff correspondent from the spot.