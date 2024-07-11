Send Khaleda abroad for better treatment immediately, demand Pro-BNP lawyers

Bangladesh Jatiotabadi Ainjibi Forum (BJAF), a body of pro-BNP lawyers, today demanded that the government immediately send BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia abroad for better treatment.

BJAF President Zainul Abedin and its Secretary General Kayser Kamal in a statement said the government has deprived Khaleda Zia of the right to better treatment abroad by imposing a condition under section 401(1) of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).

In fact, under section 401 (1) of the CrPC, the government can release any person unconditionally.

"We have been explaining the section 401(1) of the CrPC ever since Khaleda Zia was imprisoned. Her life has been endangered because of misinterpretation of this clause. She has been deprived of receiving medical treatment abroad even though she is seriously ill," they said the statement.

"Recently we noticed that Khaleda Zia was hospitalised four times in a span of just one week. The medical board consisting of local and foreign doctors has recommended her treatment abroad. Despite this, the government has obstructed her from travelling abroad by misinterpreting section 401(1) of the CrPC. We are very concerned about the life of Khaleda Zia. Getting medical care is a constitutional and legal right of any citizen of the country, but Khaleda is being denied her right by the government," the statement added.