Security forces ready to thwart any untoward situation ahead of polls: home minister

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan today said the security forces are prepared to prevent any efforts of criminals to create instability ahead of the national election.

"Elections are a festive time. However, some criminals from their hideouts try to create untoward situations and destabilise the situation. But our security forces are ready to thwart any untoward incident, "he said.

Asaduzzaman Khan was speaking to journalists after an event at the Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy in the capital, marking India's recognition of Bangladesh on December 6, 1971.

He said the security forces are working as per the directives of the Election Commission and will continue to do everything to maintain law and order.

Asked why the border killing still happens when the relations between Bangladesh and India have reached a unique height over the last 15 years, the home minister said such killings eventually saw declines.

He said Bangladesh and India hold regular dialogues both at the BSF-BGB level as well as at home minister-level meetings.

"We always say there should be non-lethal weapons used if needed. But sometimes we see some events. We will continue to work on it," added the minister.