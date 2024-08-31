Securing S Alam's luxury cars: 3 BNP leaders served show-cause notice

Three leaders of BNP Chattogram South district units have been issued show-cause notices in connection with the alleged help to relocate luxury cars of the S Alam Group to a safe place.

A letter has been issued to South district unit BNP Convener Abu Sufian, Joint Convener Enamul Hoque Enam and Karnaphuli Thana BNP Convener SM Mamun Mian.

BNP Central Assistant Organising Secretary (Chattogram) Mir Helal Uddin Chowdhury told the reporters the trio was asked to reply to the show-cause notice within 24 hours.

The party will take action after getting the reply, he added.

A video has gone viral where some BNP leaders of Chattogram were seen supervising the relocation of 14 luxury cars of Saiful Alam Masud, chairman of S Alam Group, and his family members from one place to another for safety.