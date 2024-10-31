Section 144 issued in Habiganj's Madhabpur

Tensions escalated in Habiganj's Madhabpur upazila as two Islamist groups -- Ahle Sunnat Wal Jamaat and a coalition of Bangladesh Khilafat Majlis and Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami -- planned simultaneous programmes.

To maintain public order and prevent potential unrest, local authorities issued Section 144 for three days, from November 1 to November 3, reports our Moulvibazar correspondent quoting AKM Faisal, UNO and executive magistrate of Madhabpur.

The order, signed by UNO Faisal, prohibits gatherings of more than five people in the upazila during this period. This measure comes in response to growing concerns over possible riots and disturbances.

The situation remains tense, with police and law enforcement on high alert.

Sources said that Ahle Sunnat Wal Jamaat leader Pir Alhaj Zubair Kamal organised a mass meeting at Madhabpur Municipal Stadium on November 2 to protest against the desecration of shrines and alleged false cases.

Simultaneously, the coalition of Bangladesh Khilafat Majlis, Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami, Islami Andolan Bangladesh, and others are set to hold a mahfil and rally on the same day to commemorate the victims of past protests.