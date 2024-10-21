Section 144 imposed at four areas in Pabna’s Sujanagar upazila

Local administration today imposed section 144 at four places of Sagarkandi union in Pabna's Sujanagar upazila as two rival groups of BNP organised separate rallies in the area.

Abdus Salam Mollah, a member of Sujanagar upazila BNP convening committee, and a rival group led by Jubo Dal activist Tarikul Islam called rallies in the area at the same time this afternoon, our Pabna correspondent reports.

Sujanagar UNO Meer Rasheduzzaman Rashed said, "For the sake of keeping law and order situation under control we have imposed section 144 from 12pm to 12am."

He also said, "We have come to know that two rival groups took position to hold rallies at the same place in Sagarkandi, creating a tense situation in the area. So the local admin imposed section 144 at Sagarkandi Bazar, Khalilpur, Shamganj and Talimnagar area under Sagarkandi union to avoid untoward incident."

Sujanagar Police Station Officer-in-charge Md Golam Mostafa said that they have kept the area under surveillance so that nobody can hold any programme.

Earlier, two rival groups of BNP confronted over holding supremacy in the area since the fall of Sheikh Hasina-led Awami League government on August 5. Both rival groups locked into separate clashes in the last few weeks.