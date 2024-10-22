Section 144 imposed in 4 Pabna areas

The local administration yesterday imposed section 144 at four places of Sagarkandi union in Pabna's Sujanagar upazila, as two rival groups of BNP organised separate rallies in the area.

Abdus Salam Mollah, a member of Sujanagar upazila BNP convening committee, and a rival group led by Jubo Dal activist Tarikul Islam called rallies in the area at the same time yesterday afternoon.

Sujanagar UNO Meer Rasheduzzaman Rashed said, "For the sake of keeping the law and order situation under control, we have imposed section 144 from 12:00pm to 12:00am."

He also said, "We have come to learn that two rival groups took position to hold rallies at the same place in Sagarkandi, creating a tense situation in the area."

So, the local admin imposed section 144 at Sagarkandi Bazar, Khalilpur, Shamganj and Talimnagar areas under Sagarkandi union to avoid untoward incidents, the UNO added.

Sujanagar Police Station Officer-in-Charge Md Golam Mostafa said that they have kept the area under surveillance so that nobody can hold any programme.

Since the fall of Sheikh Hasina-led Awami League government on August 5, confrontations between two rival groups of BNP over holding supremacy in the area have been ongoing. Both rival groups locked into separate clashes in the last few weeks.