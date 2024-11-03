Search committee for new Election Commission holds first meeting today

The search committee tasked with recommending candidates for the positions of the chief election commissioner (CEC) and five election commissioners convened its first meeting this afternoon.

The committee, led by Justice Zubayer Rahman Chowdhury of the Appellate Division, met at the chief justice's conference room at 2:50pm, reports our High Court correspondent.

There was no formal press briefing following the end of the meeting at around 4:20pm.

However, the cabinet secretary told reporters that once there is a final outcome from the search committee's meetings, we will let the media know.

On October 29, the interim government established the six-member search committee to oversee the formation of a new Election Commission in a significant step toward strengthening the country's electoral framework.

The other members of the committee are Justice AKM Asaduzzaman, a judge of the High Court Division; Nurul Islam, comptroller and auditor general (CAG); Mobasser Momen, chairman of Bangladesh Public Service Commission; eminent personalities CR Abrar, executive director of the Refugee and Migratory Movement Research Unit, and Prof Zeenatun Nesa Tahmida Begum, former Dhaka University teacher and ex-PSC chairman.

According to the law, once a search committee is formed, it takes no longer than 15 work days to propose to the president the names of 10 individuals, two for each membership of the Election Commission. The president then picks the chief election commissioner and four election commissioners and forms the EC.

The posts of election commissioners fell vacant after chief election commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal and four election commissioners resigned on September 5, a month after a mass uprising led to the fall of the Hasina-led government.