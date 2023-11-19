Scenes At AL, BNP offices: Distance only 1.6km, mood poles apart

An air of festivity pervades the Bangabandhu Avenue, as Awami League leaders and activists throng the party office yesterday, the first day of the sale of its nomination forms for the January 7 election. Photo: Palash Khan, Amran Hossain

The Awami League and BNP offices could not be more contrasting.

On the capital's Bangabandhu Avenue, over 50 policemen were struggling to maintain order yesterday afternoon as droves of people arrived with leaders who were buying nomination forms to run for parliament on the AL ticket. By 2:30pm, a crowd of several thousand cheerful supporters had gathered there.

Around the same time, policemen were on duty also at the BNP's Nayapaltan office, which has been under lock and key for the last three weeks.

The BNP’s Nayapaltan headquarters, on the other hand, is deserted with its gate locked. The opposition party says it won’t take part in any election under the present government. Photo: Palash Khan, Amran Hossain

There, the cops, divided in two groups, were mostly whiling away the afternoon. Whenever someone tried to park a vehicle, they told them to steer clear. Other than this, there was nothing unusual in the area. People were going about their business on VIP Road in front of the BNP office.

But 1.6 kilometres away, traffic on Bangabandhu Avenue barely moved as large groups of supporters were marching to the AL office.

The starkly different pictures from the two places pretty much sum up the state of politics in a country that goes to the national general election on January 7.

The BNP rejected the election schedule announced by the Election Commission on November 15 and called a 48-hour hartal that starts this morning.

The BNP and its like-minded parties demand holding the next election under a non-partisan administration. The AL maintains that the election will be held while it is in office.

RULING PARTY ALL ABOUT ELECTION

AL President Sheikh Hasina formally launched the sale of nomination papers around 10:30am.

The first person to buy the form was AL advisory council member Kazi Akram Uddin Ahmed, who got it for Hasina.

The PM will represent the Gopalganj-3 constituency.

As soon as the sale of nomination papers opened for others after 11:00am, nomination aspirants and their followers started thronging the AL headquarters.

Sources said the aspirants were asked not to bring more than two people along. But very few paid any heed.

People played musical instruments, chanted slogans and marched with large cut-outs of Sheikh Hasina party and their favourite aspirants.

Afsar Uddin Khan, a ward councillor seeking AL nomination for Dhaka-18, came to Bangabandhu Avenue around 2:00pm, with hundreds of followers on motorcycles, microbuses, and cars to collect nomination papers.

A man close to Afsar said their camp brought more than 300 motorbikes and 100 microbuses. Traffic came to a grinding halt on Bangabandhu Avenue and its adjacent streets soon afterwards.

However, election campaigns are not allowed until December 18, according to the code of conduct.

Amid this situation, additional police were deployed at the main gate of the AL office to maintain order. An announcement was also made through loudspeakers that nomination papers will not be sold unless discipline is restored.

But the leaders and activists did not leave despite repeated requests from the police officials.

The makeshift stalls, which were selling tea and AL badges, were seen passing hectic time. One has to wait up to 10 minutes to get a cup of tea. "I came here from my Laxmipur home to assist my cousin as his sales rose manyfold centering the election," said Baten Mia.

LOCKED BNP OFFICE

Around 1:45pm, the main entrance of the office was found locked, as it was since October 28, when the party held a grand rally in front of the party office, and encountered a massive police crackdown, following violences.