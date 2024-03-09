SCBA Election: Vote counting halted due to altercation

The vote counting in the Supreme Court Bar Association election was halted yesterday morning, following an altercation due to alleged interference from a group of outsiders on behalf of a candidate.

SCBA's Chief Election Commissioner Senior Advocate Abul Khair confirmed the development. The outsiders attacked some lawyers who were present at the polling centre as the votes were scheduled to be counted there. A lawyer suffered injuries, and others left the SCBA premises, said SCBA sources. However, Nahid Sultana Juthi was declared the secretary of the SCBA anyway, confirmed Khair. He also said that the ballot boxes have been handed over to police custody.

The next course of action will be taken after consulting with members of the election subcommittee, and the legal wing of the SCBA under the relevant rules, he said.

Most candidates and lawyers had initially requested the EC to count the votes later in the day. However, Nahid and her followers put pressure to count the votes immediately and declare the result. At one stage, both groups locked into an altercation, forcing EC members to refrain from counting the votes, according to the sources.Advocate Nahid Sultana Juthi could not be reached for her comments.