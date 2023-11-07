SC to hear Jamaat’s appeal Nov 12

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court yesterday set November 12 for holding the hearing on an appeal filed by Jamaat-e-Islami, challenging a High Court verdict that scrapped its registration with the Election Commission.

The SC will also hold hearings on two petitions that day, including a contempt of court petition against Jamaat.

The other petition was filed seeking the apex court's injunction order restraining Jamaat from carrying out any political activities.

Yesterday, a four-member bench of the Appellate Division headed by Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan fixed the date after petitioners' lawyer Tanya Amir appealed for the hearing.

Syed Rezaul Haque Chandpuri, secretary general of Bangladesh Tariqat Federation, and two others submitted the petition on June 26 requesting the SC to issue an injunction on Jamaat.

Jamaat had filed the petition against a High Court verdict that on August 1, 2013 scrapped its EC registration.