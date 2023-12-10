Sanctions should be imposed on BNP

Says Quader

There is no logical reason for the US to impose sanctions on Bangladesh as the upcoming election will be free and fair, said Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader yesterday.

"We are relentlessly trying to put the country's electoral system and democracy on a solid footing. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has repeatedly said the election will be free and fair. So, we don't see any logical reason for imposing sanctions [by the US]," said Quader.

"Rather, sanctions should be imposed on those who have chosen the path of terrorism to foil the election and carry out covert attacks," he added, while speaking at a press briefing at AL president's Dhanmondi office.

He also said the BNP has resorted to arson after failing to garner support for its anti-election movement.

Alleging that conspiracies are being hatched at home and abroad centring the election, he said, "The premier had said that many pressures may come even after the election. They are even plotting to create a famine in the country," he said.

Asked what preparations are being taken to tackle the conspiracy to create famine, Quader said the PM is discussing with eminent economists, and officials of Bangladesh Bank on a regular basis in this regard.

Regarding the foreign ministry's letter to the UN, Quader said, "Many incidents took place in the last few months in Bangladesh. There were talks that sanctions would be imposed, and a visa policy would be introduced. Hence, the foreign minister informed the UN that we are going to conduct good elections, " he added.