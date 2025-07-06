‘Same old mafia system still exists’

Nahid tells rally

The July uprising was about building a new Bangladesh, not just toppling the Sheikh Hasina government, National Citizen Party Convenor Nahid Islam said yesterday.

"We said we must change the entire political system of the country. Not just a change of the party in power, but a transformation of the corrupt, mafia-driven system," he said while addressing a party rally at Joypurhat town.

"However, over the past year, we have not seen that systemic change. In our neighbourhoods, we still witness extortion, thuggery, and the same mafia system," he said, adding all should come forward seeking democratic transformation through reform, justice, and restructuring.

NCP held the rally as part of its month-long "July March to Build the Nation" programme, taking place across all districts of the country throughout the month. Rallies were also held in Bogura and Naogaon yesterday.

In Bogura, Nahid met with the families of the district's July martyrs at the Bogura Parjatan Corporation in the morning.

Addressing the rally at the Satmatha Mukto Moncho in the town, the NCP leader said the next national election should take place after ensuring justice for the atrocities during the mass uprising and implementing reforms, reported our correspondent in Bogura.

"Justice must be visible. It must begin now. Those who fired the bullets and committed mass killings must be held accountable. Justice must be ensured on the soil of Bangla, for Sheikh Hasina and the police officers who opened fire," he said.

He also said the NCP will unveil a July manifesto on August 3 at the Central Shaheed Minar in Dhaka.

"We are gathering at the Shaheed Minar on August 3 with the July manifesto, a declaration for the people, land, and map of Bangladesh ... Just as we declared the fall of the fascist system with a one-point demand last year, we will declare the beginning of a new Bangladesh," he said.

Nahid said the July Declaration will "certainly be included in the constitution".

"July is not a matter of emotion. July will be our political manifesto. Our political destination. The future of Bangladesh will be guided by this July. Those who don't want to include July, the martyrs, or those injured in the constitution are the new guardians of Mujibism.

"After the mass uprising, Bangladesh will not be run at the behest of India, Pakistan, America, or China," the NCP leader said, adding that the people of Bangladesh will take decisions about elections, politics, and everything about the country.

"We need a new Bangladesh, a new system, new laws and regulations. We will not participate in your old games. We will not participate in your politics of extortion, your politics of terror."

Nahid said the leaders of the uprising demanded to ensure a neutral administration, neutral police, and a neutral judiciary. "If anyone acts like a partisan administration in the old ways, their fate will be like that of the fascists and collaborators of Mujibism," he warned.

"What was the fate of those who stole votes, who were election commissioners in the 2018 polls? If you forget the power of students and the public within one year of this mass uprising, then you are mistaken," Nahid added.

The NCP leader said the people of Bogura were victims of political discrimination over the past 16-17 years.

"No one was given a job if they heard the name Bogura; they were not given a place anywhere. Bogura residents were indiscriminately given false and fabricated cases," Nahid said.

"After the mass uprising, we do not want any special privileges. We do not want any discrimination. We want everyone to have equal opportunities according to their merit and qualifications. We want backward areas to receive development commensurate with their needs," he added.

In Naogaon, Nahid said that the country must be rebuilt through several principles such as justice, reform and a fresh constitution, reports BSS.

"Justice, reform and the constitution are our main demands. The country must be rebuilt through these principles," he said during a brief rally.