Salahuddin asks for investigation into alleged ties of adviser in the Gulshan extortion attempt

The BNP leader also shrugged off any uncertainty regarding February polls

BNP Standing Committee member Salahuddin Ahmed has called for an investigation into whether any adviser of the interim government was involved in the Gulshan extortion case.

Asking for clarification regarding the alleged extortion attempt at former MP Shammi Ahmed's residence, the BNP leader said, "A question has been raised in the public mind—a doubt and concern—about whether any adviser of the government is involved in this. This must be clarified. The answer to this question needs to be presented before the people."

"We want to see the full picture of this incident. Only if the complete picture comes out through the investigation will the truth be established," he told reporters this morning at his Gulshan residence.

The BNP leader also addressed the February polls, nullifying any lingering uncertainty regarding the schedule.

"Those who are giving speeches in different places saying that if all these demands are not met, if reforms are not fully done, if justice is not fully ensured, then there will be no election — these are just street talks," he said.

Claiming that these statements are attempts at pressurising BNP, Salahuddin asserted that people will reject the political parties that discourage people from exercising their right to vote.

The BNP leader also called on the interim government, law enforcing agencies, and security forces to recover illegal weapons through planned operations to bring relief to the public.