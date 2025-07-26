SAD leader, among 5, held on extortion charges

Five people, including leaders of student groups, were arrested today on charges of extortion after they allegedly went to the Gulshan residence of former reserved seat lawmaker Shammi Ahmed in the capital and demanded Tk 50 lakh.

They were detained from a flat on Road 83 in Gulshan this evening, Gulshan Police Station Officer-in-Charge Hafizur Rahman confirmed to The Daily Star.

"Identifying them as members of Bangladesh Gonotantrik Chhatra Sangsad and Students Against Discrimination, the five went to Shammi Ahmed's residence and demanded Tk 50 lakh. As she was not home at the time, they made the demand to her husband," said the OC.

On July 17, the group allegedly visited the house and took Tk 10 lakh. This evening, they returned to collect the remaining Tk 40 lakh, he added.

"Upon being alerted by the family members, we rushed to the scene and detained all five," the OC said.

They are SAD's Dhaka Metropolitan unit Convener Ibrahim Hossain Munna, 24, and members Sakadoun Siam, 22, and Sadab, 21, Bangladesh Gonotantrik Chhatra Sangsad leader Abdur Razzak Riad, 25, and member, Amirul.

The OC said Shammi Ahmed's husband Abu Zafar will be filing an extortion case in this regard.

Abu Baker Majumder, convener of Bangladesh Ganatantrik Chhatra Sangsad, did not receive phone calls despite repeated attempts.

Meanwhile, SAD expelled Ibrahim Munna, Sakadoun and Sadab from the party over violating organisational discipline.

This decision was approved by Rifat Rashid, president of the Students Against Discrimination, and Hasan Inam, general secretary.

The organisation also instructed all leaders and activists at every level to refrain from maintaining any organisational ties with the expelled individuals.