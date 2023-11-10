Sabotage cases: Tangail, Feni BNP leaders sent to jail

Tangail District BNP General Secretary Advocate Farhad Iqbal and three local leaders of Jubo Dal in Feni were sent to jail today in two separate sabotage cases.

In Tangail, a court sent BNP leader Advocate Farhad Iqbal to jail in a sabotage case filed with Sadar Police Station on October 29.

Senior Judicial Magistrate Meshke Jannat Ripa passed the order after police produced Farhad before the court with seven-day remand prayer, reports our Tangail correspondent quoting Court Inspector Tanvir Ahmed.

Farhad's lawyer Golam Mostafa Miah said the court will hear on remand prayer on Sunday.

Earlier, yesterday police arrested Farhad from Sabuj Bagh area in the district town.

Local BNP leaders alleged that 194 BNP activists were accused in six cases filed with different police stations in Tangail from October 29 to November 4.

Besides, over 500 unidentified people have also been accused in these cases.

Nearly 166 people have been arrested in all these cases since October 28. They are now in Tangail Jail, the BNP leaders added.

Police, however, could not confirm the statistics immediately.

Meanwhile, a Feni court today sent three leaders of Jubo Dal in a sabotage case for attacking police with crude bombs on Chhalgalnaya College Road on November 8.

They are Chhagalnaiya Upazila Jubo Dal Organising Secretary Md Azizul Haque, 38, its committee member

Md Alamgir Hossain, 40, and president of a ward committee of Chhagalnaiya Municipal unit Jubo Dal Alauddin, 52.

Yesterday, Rab arrested them from different areas of Feni town.