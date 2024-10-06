Saber Hossain Chowdhury arrested

The Detective Branch of police today arrested Saber Hossain Chowdhury, former environment forest and climate change minister and Dhaka-9 lawmaker, at the capital's Gulshan.

DMP Deputy Commissioner (Media) Talebur Rahman told The Daily Star that there were several cases filed against Saber.

Police are yet to determine in which case he would be shown arrested.

Following the January polls, Saber was appointed the environment minister. Previously, he was the chairman of the parliamentary standing committee on the environment ministry.

Saber was also appointed as a special envoy of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina for environment and climate change in June 2023.

He was the organising secretary of Awami League from 2001-2008, responsible for Dhaka division. During this period, he was also the political secretary to AL president and then leader of the opposition Hasina.