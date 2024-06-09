Saad Ershad comes under ‘friendly’ fire

Leaders of ‘Raushan’s JP’ slam him for lack of political tact

The Jatiyo Party officially split for the fifth time on March 9 this year when a faction, led by Raushan Ershad, severed ties with the GM Quader-led group and held a council of their own. They labeled themselves as the "Real Jatiyo Party".

However, fault lines have started appearing in the new group within less than three months.

A section of leaders have bashed Rahgair Almahe Ershad, son of Raushan Ershad and co-chairman of the splinter group, for his perceived lack of political tact and decorum.

This discontent was voiced during a meeting of the party's presidium members, held at Raushan Ershad's Gulshan residence.

According to insiders, a JP co-chairman told the meeting, "He seldom answers our calls, which is disrespectful. We can't expect this from a top leader who we rely on to rebuild our organisation's image."

The JP leader also asked, "How can the party progress if our leader treats senior members poorly?" referring to Rahgir Almahe, also known as Saad Ershad.

Another JP co-chairman mentioned that he recently called Saad Ershad from abroad to discuss party matters, but Saad didn't respond and seemed uninterested.

Meeting sources said most leaders present at the meeting supported the two leaders' remarks.

Meanwhile, executive chairman of the faction Kazi Firoz Rashid told the meeting that they would have to teach political mannerism to Saad.

"Otherwise, we will fail to compete with our opponent group," a JP leader who was present in the meeting quoted Kazi Firoz as saying.

The allegations were made in front of Raushan, but The Daily Star couldn't independently verify what her initial reaction was.

Saad Ershad was not present in the meeting. This newspaper could not contact him despite repeated attempts.