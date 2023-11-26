Ruling party men surround BNP leader, hand him over to police

Jubo League and Chhatra League activists surrounded a BNP leader and then handed him over to police in Feni yesterday.

Locals and police said Akbar Hossain, president of Dagonbhuiyan upazila BNP and younger brother of BNP central committee vice-chairman Abdul Awal Mintoo, led a group of BNP activists in a torch procession in Tulatuli area of Dagonbhuiyan yesterday evening.

Afterwards, when Akbar was returning home, Jubo League and Chhatra League activists surrounded him in Muktarbari area and called in the police.

Police went to the spot and detained Akbar, said Nizam Uddin, officer-in-charge (OC) of Dagonbhuiyan Police Station.

"We are trying to find out how many cases Akbar is accused in."