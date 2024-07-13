RU BCL dissolves hall, faculty, dept committees

Chhatra League committees of all hall, faculty, and departmental units of Rajshahi University have been declared dissolved.

This was confirmed through a written notification by RU unit BCL last night, reports a correspondent.

Asked, RU unit BCL President Mostafizur Rahman Babu said it was not a sudden decision. Committees of halls, departments, and faculties have expired long ago. As per Central Chhatra League directives, the committees have been abolished to increase organisational dynamics and to give responsibilities to the newcomers.

He also added that new committees will be announced soon.

According to RU unit BCL sources, on February 4, 2018, the committee of 13 departments including law, arts, business, engineering and social science faculties was announced without forming committees of 44 departments and four faculties.

On October 21, 2023, a new committee of RU unit Chhatra League was formed.