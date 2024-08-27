Roadmap for transition to democracy not there

Fakhrul on chief adviser’s address to the nation

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir yesterday expressed frustration that Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus' address to the nation lacked a roadmap for transition to democracy.

Speaking at a discussion, the BNP leader hoped the interim government will soon engage in talks with political parties to make a decision on the next national election and state reforms.

"We are still confused as things remain unclear. We had anticipated that the chief adviser would present a roadmap. But we didn't find that roadmap for moving to democracy in his speech," Fakhrul said.

He said the chief adviser hinted at some reforms, but those cannot be implemented in a short time.

Fakhrul, however, expressed optimism, that things are moving in a positive direction for the benefit of the people.

He said Yunus correctly stated that the timing of the election is a matter of political decision. "It will surely be a political decision. But for this decision to be made, the government needs to engage in discussions with political parties and politicians."

He hoped that the chief adviser would soon begin talks with the political parties.

Jatiya Party (Zafar) arranged the discussion at the Jatiya Press Club, marking the ninth death anniversary of its founder Kazi Zafar Ahmed.

On Sunday evening, Yunus in his address to the nation assured that a free, fair, and participatory election would be arranged after completing necessary reforms in the administration, the judiciary, Election Commission and electoral system.

He said the timing of the election is a political decision, and it is up to the people to determine how long the interim government will remain in power.

Fakhrul said the BNP it aims to give the interim government the opportunity to perform its duties.

"We have repeatedly said that we are willing to give them a reasonable time to arrange a free and fair election."

He said people will not accept a return to the previous situation when they lost all their rights.

"So, we are waiting with patience, and the people are waiting. But it must happen within a reasonable time frame. I believe that within this reasonable time, there will definitely be an election and a government will be formed by the people," the BNP leader said.

Fakhrul appreciated Yunus for his remark that they will create a situation where no one would be able to turn the country into a police state. "This is very good. This is exactly what we have always wanted... If they do this, we will fully support their efforts."

He said Yunus assured that justice must be ensured for all extrajudicial killings and enforced disappearances. "This is what we want, and we repeatedly state that this justice must be served."

The BNP leader said the interim government must withdraw the false cases filed against BNP and other party leaders and activists by the previous Awami League regime.

"We have seen in the newspapers that cases against the chief adviser have been withdrawn and cases against another adviser have also been dropped... the sentences have been annulled. We hope that the 145,000 cases against us will also be withdrawn immediately."

Supporting the chief adviser's statement on police reform, Fakhrul said they want the police to be transformed into an ideal force for the people. "We want it to happen very quickly."

He said students along with the ordinary people thwarted an attempt by a group of Ansar members to create chaos by laying siege to the Secretariat. "It's an ominous sign as the defeated forces are trying to undermine the victory of the people by hatching conspiracies."

He called upon the people to stay alert to such plots by vested quarters, and not to pamper the troublemakers.

Fakhrul urged the various aggrieved groups of people to have patience and refrain from laying siege to the Secretariat and other government establishments.

He also urged the students not to create situations with unnecessary use of force that could disrupt administrative functions.

"We have seen that students in some schools and colleges are pressuring teachers to resign. There are proper procedures for this; you can lodge complaints, and if proven, action will be taken. But teachers should be allowed to continue their work."

He said people in the administration who supported and aided the ousted AL government and were involved in killings still remain in their positions.

"We do not want to see their faces anymore. I would like to say again, please remove those individuals as soon as possible and bring in patriotic people who want to work and those who have been deprived. Ensure that the administration is run by them. Otherwise, the nation will not forgive you for this," Fakhrul warned.