RMC allows expelled BCL leader to sit for BDS exams

Rajshahi Medical College (RMC) has allowed an expelled Chhatra League leader to appear for the final exam for Bachelor of Dental Surgeon (BDS) without attending classes or completing necessary assessments.

Jakir Hossain Omi, a student of 2015-16 session, is sitting for the ongoing fourth final professional examination for the first time this year under "special arrangement", reports our Rajshahi staff correspondent.

He was the general secretary of college unit BCL.

BCL central committee expelled him on October 19, 2022, over his alleged involvement in "drugs and sex scandals".

A BDS student must complete a period of 12 months from passing 3rd prof exam for appearing the 4th prof final, said the college officials citing rules of Bangladesh Medical and Dental Council (BMDC).

The student requires 75 percent class attendance and pass all in-course and end-course assessments so that they can attain the right clinical skills and competencies, they said preferring anonymity.

But Omi has attended the final prof exams, beginning May 29, before the completion of the period of 12 months since his 3rd prof results on June 20, 2023.

Omi had not attended a single class, nor did he take part in any assessment, said the officials.

He recently told his friends that he was the only one from his session taking the exam, as the others had already passed, and that he never attended classes and assessments.

However, at least nine regular BDS students of the college were unable to attend the examinations over low attendance and failure in assessments.

Omi confessed that he was unable to attend any classes and assessments for political reasons. "I've lagged behind because of my involvement in politics. Besides, I achieved necessary skills by keeping in touch with my teachers," he said, referring to the dental unit head as his mentor.

When asked, the unit head, assistant Prof Habibul Hasan said he could not recollect mentoring Omi. "I have to check documents," he said.

Contacted, the college's principal Prof Md Nowshad Ali said Omi was an irregular student.

"We follow the [BMDC] rules when a student appears at the final exam for the first time. But he [Omi] has already attended the final exam a few times."

When pointed out that Omi is attending the exam for the first time, the college principal said he would investigate the matter.