Rizvi warns business community, media houses on opportunists

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi Ahmed today warned the administration, the business community and the media houses about the opportunists posing as BNP leaders and activists.

"Some people used to live abroad and enjoy their lives. Now they are returning home and trying to influence the administration, the business community and the media houses in their interest. I want to request the concerned authorities about such fortune seekers, they do not represent BNP in any way," he said while addressing a press briefing at the BNP central office in capital's Nayapaltan.

The BNP leader said many party men sacrificed their lives, became crippled, and lost their sight during the last 16-year regime of fascist government.

"We lost many of our revolutionary leaders for life and many became refugees in their own country, losing their houses, jobs and businesses," he added.

"After August 5, when they are once again getting inspired thinking about their golden future, we should be aware about some opportunists and fortune seekers who are trying to dictate the business community and the media houses for their own gains," Rizvi further said.

"There was a full-fledged plotting to erase the nationalist force from the country by filing fake cases and getting dictated judgments against 60 lakh leaders and activists of BNP, including former Prime Minister Begum Khaleda Zia and acting chairman Tarique Rahman. A vested quarter at that time left party, party men and the country, got settled abroad and led their lives in comfort. After the fall of fascist government on August 5, those people are once again reappearing in the scene and trying to infiltrate in different offices by dictating the administration," the BNP senior joint secretary general said.

BNP joint secretary generals Habib-Un Nabi Khan Sohel and Advocate Abdus Salam Azad, Mir Shorafat Ali Sopu, Principal Selim Bhuiyan and Asadul Karim Shahin were present on the occasion, among others.