Rizvi slams move to make July Charter a core principle

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi yesterday termed the call to include the July Charter in the fundamental principles of the Constitution as "misleading".

"BNP has already accepted many points from the July Charter. But why must it be incorporated into the fundamental principles of the Constitution?" he said.

He made the remarks while speaking as the chief guest at a prayer mat distribution programme in front of BNP's Nayapaltan Central office organised by Zia Parishad.

The BNP leader said reforms are an ongoing process across countries and over time. "Reform is not something fixed like the Thai mountain range -- it is a dynamic process."

He said reforms should be carried out when needed for the sake of democracy, the state, or the people, and appropriate laws should be enacted accordingly.

"This is the very nature of a democratic constitution. But insisting that reforms must come first and that the July Charter must be included in the Constitution's fundamental principles is misleading. It is creating confusion among the people," Rizvi said. "Why are you trying to mislead the public in this way?"

The BNP leader urged political parties to prioritise returning power to the people over making confusing demands.

At another programme yesterday, BNP Standing Committee member Gayeshwar Chandra Roy said the party is not desperate to come to power but is committed to restoring democracy.

"I hope Chief Adviser Mohammad Yunus will honour his promises and conduct a fair election. And no one can obstruct that -- because the people are here," he said, while speaking as chief guest at a cultural event organised by Jatiotabadi Samajik Sangskritik Sangstha at the Central Shaheed Minar.

Meanwhile, BNP Vice Chairman Shamsuzzaman Dudu yesterday demanded the interim government announce a specific date for the national election, although it has already hinted at February.

Speaking at a protest rally in the capital, Dudu alleged that "certain quarters" are trying to block the election by raising issues related to reforms and justice.