Rizvi questions NCP leaders’ ‘secretive’ visit to Cox’s Bazar

Calls for transparency amid public suspicion

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi has raised concerns over a recent visit by leaders of the National Citizen Party (NCP) to Cox's Bazar, questioning the secrecy surrounding the trip.

Speaking at an event after visiting Milestone School & College in Uttara, where he met the family of Masuma Begum -- a victim of the recent jet crash -- Rizvi said, "Some NCP leaders went to Cox's Bazar. That's not an issue in itself. If there was any meeting or discussion planned with diplomats there, that's also acceptable. But why all the secrecy?"

Rizvi said that the lack of transparency was fueling public doubt and suspicion. "Why give people a reason to question you? If you're meeting someone or going somewhere, just make it public. Inform the media. That would remove any speculation," he said.

He emphasised that operating behind closed doors can lead to damaging narratives. "If you act in secret, people will start imagining conspiracies. Changing hotels, switching rooms -- these raise eyebrows. Why do that?" Rizvi asked.

"You were part of the mass uprising. People expect full transparency from those who stood up to restore democracy," he added.

Rizvi also expressed appreciation for the chief adviser's decision to announce the election schedule ahead of Ramadan, calling it a response to the demands, wishes, and expectations of the people.

"I saw in today's newspapers that the Chief Adviser's Office has sent a letter to the Election Commission, asking them to announce the schedule and initiate election-related activities promptly," he said.

"The key is that this government must carry the hopes and expectations of the people," Rizvi said.