Rizvi questions govt preparedness over new Covid variant spread

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi today raised concerns over the government's preparedness in tackling a potential new wave of coronavirus, as new sub-variants of the virus keep spreading in neighbouring countries, including India.

"We learnt during the last Covid wave that, except for a few private hospitals in Dhaka city, oxygen availability was extremely limited," he said while speaking at a press briefing at the BNP's Naya Paltan central office.

The BNP leader said there was also a shortage of test kits and other essential medical equipment at that time.

"If another wave hits, does the government have the necessary life-saving drugs, injections and equipment in place? So far, we have seen no initiative or assurance from the government in this regard," he said.

Rizvi criticised the health ministry for remaining silent about its readiness to combat any resurgence of Covid-19.

He said the ministry should proactively inform and reassure the public about the availability of sufficient medical supplies, including oxygen and emergency drugs — not just in Dhaka but also in district hospitals.