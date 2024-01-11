Politics
Rizvi, other BNP leaders unlock Nayapaltan office after 2.5 months

BNP standing committee members to hold press conference at 3pm
Photo: Sajjad Hossain

BNP today reopened its central office in Dhaka's Nayapaltan for the first time in 75 days since it was locked following a clash with police.

Around 10:30am, a group of BNP leaders and activists led by Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi broke open the padlock on the main gate and entered the premises.

This is the first time party people have entered the office since a violent confrontation with law enforcers on October 28 last year, said party leaders.

Photo: Sajjad Hossain

Rizvi said, "I feel happy entering the office. The Awami League government has kept the office locked and held a dummy election. The leaders and activists are happy after entering the office.

"Police locked the gate, and when we asked for the key to open it, they did not give us the key. So, we broke the padlock to enter the office." 

A press conference by BNP standing committee members will be held at 3:00pm at the office.

Visiting the area around 11:30am, our correspondent found that around two dozen leaders and activists were standing in front of the party office. Rizvi and other party men were inside the office.

Photo: Sajjad Hossain

The party's central office was locked since October 28 last year, the day when the party held a rally near the area demanding resignation of the Awami league government and holding election under a non-party caretaker government.

BNP boycotted the January 7 national election, which AL won, securing 222 out of 298 contested seats.

push notification