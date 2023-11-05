Rizvi hiding in a cave: Quader

BNP leaders went into hiding in a "cave" after threatening to topple the government, said Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader yesterday.

"BNP announced Sheikh Hasina's government won't be seen after October 28. Such brave men they are!"

"But now Rizvi (BNP leader) went into hiding in a cave. He is holding press conferences from a cave now," he said.

Quader, also road transport and bridges minister, was addressing the AL's Dhaka divisional rally in the city's Arambagh intersection.

AL President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina addressed it as the chief guest after opening the second phase of metro-rail service on the Agargaon-Motijheel section.

Referring to the recent debacle over "Biden's advisor visiting BNP office", Quader said BNP always come up with fake stories and AL will defeat all "fake and evil forces" in the next general election.

The minister said democracy is not safe at the hands of those who perpetrated the August 15 carnage, November 3 jail killing and August 21 grenade attacks and killed 21,000 leaders and workers of AL.

If they go to power, they will ruin the spirit of democracy and Liberation War, he said.

He said Sheikh Hasina's AL will be victorious in the next general election defeating all communal forces.