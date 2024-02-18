Rift widens as Raushan announces JP council on March 9

The internal feud in the Jatiyo Party, the main opposition in parliament, has reached new heights as the party's chief patron Raushan Ershad today announced that JP's council will be held on March 9.

Raushan made the announcement at a press conference held at her Gulshan residence.

"Our beloved organisation Jatiyo Party is now in grave danger. In view of the demands of the leaders and activists, I am announcing the 10th council of Jatiyo Party on March 9 to get rid of the situation and to reorganise the party," she said.

Raushan also said earlier that she has taken the responsibility of the party's chairman following demand of the party's leaders and activists.

Kazi Feroz Rashid who was relived from the party for siding with Raushan, was made the convener of the council preparation committee while JP leader Syed Abu Hossain was made co-convener and Golam Sarwar Milon was made joint convener.

Shafiqul Islam Sentu, another top JP leader of Dhaka North City Unit who was expelled from the party recently for siding with Raushan, was made member-secretary of the council preparation committee.

Addressing the press conference, Raushan, the immediate past opposition leader, said, "Many leaders and activists of all levels of JP are standing by my side. We all want to bring back life and energy to the Jatiyo Party by presenting an acceptable national council of the party."

"The main area of practising democracy in a political party is the timely national council of the party. The three-year term of Jatiyo Party's council has expired long ago."

Raushan's son Rahgir Almahi, popularly known as Saad Ershad, and several JP leaders who were expelled from the party at different times were also present at the press conference.

Meanwhile, JP Secretary General Mujibul Haque Chunnu, while talking to reporters at the JP chairman's office at city's Banani said, the party's chairman will take disciplinary actions against Syed Abu Hossain as he participated in the press briefing without resigning from JP.

On January 28, Raushan relieved JP chairman GM Quader and Chunnu from their posts and announced to take charge as the party's chairman.

In a written statement, Raushan said GM Quader and Chunnu's role before and after the 12th parliamentary election had seriously affected the party.

She also said that in a bid to resolve the ongoing crisis of JP, she has relieved Quader and Chunnu from their posts and taken charge of the party's chairman on request of the leaders and activists.

JP had participated from a record 265 seats in the election. After hectic bargain, ruling Awami League had agreed to give 26 seats to JP in which AL had withdrawn its candidates. But JP could manage to win in only 11 seats -- the worst result of the party since 1991.

Raushan and her son didn't participate in the election due to their conflict with GM Quader over giving nomination.