Rift opens up in JP again

Raushan, Chunnu write to EC about participation in polls, authority to sign nomination papers

Conflict within the Jatiya Party came to the fore once again as two top leaders wrote to the Election Commission yesterday about the authority to sign the nomination forms of candidates and taking part in the January 7 national election.

Party Secretary General Mujibul Haque Chunnu and Chief Patron Raushan Ershad sent separate letters to the commission.

Chunnu in his letter said JP Chairman GM Quader will sign the nomination papers of its candidates as he is empowered to do so.

However, Raushan's representative, who handed over her letter to the EC, said the JP chief patron would ink the nomination forms.

Later in the day, Chunnu in a video message sent to the media said the party will make a final decision on running in the polls in a couple of days.

JP insiders said Chunnu's letter is an apparent hint that the party is going to join the election.

Raushan, also the leader of the opposition in parliament, in her letter said the JP has decided to contest the election as a component of the Awami League-led grand alliance like it did in the last three parliamentary polls.

She said the grand alliance would only be an electoral alliance and the elected JP lawmakers would follow the party's decision after the election.

The JP chief patron said the party candidates will run on its electoral symbol "plough" or they can take part in the polls under the grand alliance as per their wish.

The JP has been the main opposition in parliament for two consecutive terms since 2014. Several party leaders were in the Awami League-led cabinets in 2009 and 2014.

Kazi Mamunur Rashid, who introduced himself as the spokesperson for the leader of the opposition in parliament, told reporters at the EC Secretariat yesterday that Raushan would sign the nomination forms as per the JP charter as the chief patron holds all power in the party.

However, there is no mention in the JP charter that the party chief patron has the authority to sign the nomination forms.

The Daily Star could not reach Quader and Chunnu for comments as they did not respond to phone calls.

The EC on November 15 unveiled the schedule of the 12th parliamentary polls. Yesterday was the last day for the political parties registered with the EC to inform it whether they want to take part in the polls under an alliance, and also whether they would use the polls symbol of any particular alliance.

After the announcement of the polls schedule, the parties get seven days to inform the EC in writing about who will sign the nomination papers.

Asked about the two letters from the JP, EC Additional Secretary Ashok Kumar Debnath said the commission would look into the matter.

Normally, the chairman or president, general secretary or secretary general of political parties are given the authority to sign nomination papers, he told reporters.

In another video message sent to the media yesterday evening, Chunnu said sending the letter to the EC had nothing to do with the JP's participation in the polls.

"We did not say we will not take part in the election. But neither did we say we will contest the polls. However, we have completed some primary tasks as part of preparations for contesting the election," he said.

With the parliamentary polls getting closer, the conflict between Quader and Raushan over the control of the JP was intensifying, said party insiders.

Although the majority of the JP leaders and activists are supporters of Quader, a section of leaders is siding with Raushan considering that she maintains close ties with AL President Sheikh Hasina. However, many JP leaders maintain relations with both sides, the insiders added.

Sources said if Quader finally decides on staying away from the polls, the JP leaders loyal to Raushan will run in the election.

Conflict between Quader and Raushan hit the headlines on many occasions since the death of JP founder HM Ershad in 2019. This conflict intensified over the last one year over holding JP council, Quader's letter to Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury seeking removal of Raushan from the post of opposition leader and removal of Moshiur Rahman Ranga from all party posts.