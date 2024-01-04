Reza Kibria quits Gono Odhikar Parishad

Gono Odhikar Parishad convener Reza Kibria stepped down from the party post last night.

"I have resigned from the post of convener of Gono Odhikar Parishad and submitted my resignation letter to the central executive council," he said in a statement.

"I have also resigned from the party membership and handed over the responsibility of acting convener to party co-convener Colonel (Retd) Mia Masujjaman," Reza Kibria added.

Party's acting member secretary Faruk Hasan also confirmed the development.

"At this time, I am not disclosing the cause of his resignation,"said Faruk.