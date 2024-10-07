Return of fallen dictator will make country unlivable: Rizvi

People will not be able to live in the country if the fallen dictator is rehabilitated, said BNP senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi today.

"If those who created the culture of enforced disappearances and killings and Ayna Ghar (secret prison) are rehabilitated, then people will not be able to live in this country," he said while talking to reporters in the capital's Elephant Road. He was distributing leaflets to raise awareness on dengue prevention.

"It would be a graveyard of democracy, freedom of speech, and expression forever here," he claimed, asking all to be alert against the ousted dictator.

The BNP leader questioned the appointment of a new foreign secretary, saying the person used to harass BNP supporters and didn't renew their visas considering their political affiliation when he served as the Bangladesh Ambassador to Qatar.

"If those who have played an active role in suppressing the opposition by supporting fascists like Sheikh Hasina are placed in important positions today, if they are appointed as secretaries of important ministries like the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, then this government will face questions," he said.

He said they respect Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus, but he needs to look into this matter and uphold the trust of people in him.

BNP's volunteer affairs secretary Mir Sharafat Ali Sapu and its health affairs secretary Dr Rafiqul Islam, were present, among others.