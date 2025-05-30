Restore democracy

Khaleda urges people on the eve of Zia’s death anniversary

BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia yesterday called on party leaders, activists, and the people to move forward to reestablish democracy, which she says is facing obstacles.

On the eve of BNP founder and late president Ziaur Rahman's 44th death anniversary, Khaleda said, "He [Ziaur Rahman] embraced martyrdom in the fight to establish democracy and safeguard sovereignty. The uninterrupted journey of that very democracy continues to face obstacles at every step.

"Let this be our pledge on the death anniversary of Zia: we will see democracy reestablished in Bangladesh very soon.

"To achieve this goal, I urge BNP leaders and activists at all levels, and the people of the country, to move forward in a disciplined manner."

The former prime minister's recorded speech, at a discussion commemorating Zia at the Institution of Engineers auditorium, marked her first public remarks after returning from London earlier this month. She received treatment in the UK and stayed with her son Tarique Rahman, acting chairman of the party.

To honour Zia, Khaleda said BNP leaders and activists should keep in mind the way Zia solved every problem -- through democracy and development for all.

"Every year, this day in May comes to our family with painful memories. On this day, not only our family but the entire country plunged into grief and [as they have been] left without a guardian.

"The name of martyred President Ziaur Rahman is inseparably linked with the birth of our beloved motherland, Bangladesh," she said.

Khaleda continued, "He [Zia] sacrificed his life as a successful, honest, visionary and truly patriotic president in Chattogram, where he had proclaimed independence and made his name an inseparable part of the country.

"Martyr Zia is a unique architect of democracy, independence, freedom of the press and judiciary, self-reliance, development, and the creation of a distinct nationalism in this country."

Addressing the discussion virtually from London, Tarique came down heavily on the interim administration. The government has created uncertainty in the state and politics as it is yet to announce a specific date for the national election, even after 10 months in office, he said.

This has virtually brought economic activities in the country to a standstill, he added.

Tarique reiterated the demand that the election be held by December. "The people are ready to vote for their preferred candidates and establish an accountable government. But the interim government seems to be failing to understand the aspirations of the people."

He stated that while the government assumed power under exceptional circumstances following a mass uprising and may be deemed legitimate, it remains entirely unaccountable.

"Due to the absence of a stable, elected government with a fixed term, the country is not receiving the desired investments. The media, citing business organisations, have reported that hundreds of industrial plants have already shut down for various reasons. Many more factories are on the verge of closure," he said.

Tarique said the public has no direct communication with the advisers, resulting in many advisers being unaware of the problems, prospects, and hardships faced by people from different classes and professions.

"Some may be trying to identify and solve people's problems by sitting in offices and reviewing files. But if all problems could be solved solely through administration-dependent file work without direct communication with the people, then surely there would be no need for political parties or politics."

He said every political party in favour of democracy has already submitted written reform proposals to the interim government, and no political party has any major objections to the reforms.

"But, there is certainly an objection to the government's unnecessary delay in implementing the reforms."

Standing Committee members Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain, Abdul Moyeen Khan, Salahuddin Ahmed, Iqbal Hasan Mahmud Tuku, and Major (retd) Hafiz Uddin Ahmed also spoke at the event, which was virtually presided over by BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.

A documentary featuring a brief biography of Zia was showed at the event.

Fakhrul urged party leaders and activists to remain united. "The struggle to achieve democracy must be intensified," he said, alleging "a conspiracy to depoliticise the country".

Salahuddin said that the reforms upon which consensus is reached can be implemented within a week or a month. If the government is unable to do so, and if the responsibility is given to BNP, the party will carry it out, he added.

On the chief adviser, Salahuddin said he speaks less at home but gives more interviews while abroad.

Maj (retd) Hafizuddin said while the army chief emphasised the need for an election by December, the civilian government does not speak about polls.