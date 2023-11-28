Resisting polls a likely option for BNP now

Party leaders say changes in strategy on cards

Struggling to bring its oust-government movement to a climax, the BNP now plans to resist the January 7 parliamentary election.

In order to press home its demands for polls under a non-partisan administration, the party has been enforcing hartals and blockades since October 29, the day after its rally was foiled following clashes and violence.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission has announced the polls schedule and the ruling Awami League and Jatiya Party unveiled their nominations for 298 and 289 seats respectively.

BNP leaders said their movement will have some changes in strategy as their focus will now be on ways to resist the vote.

They added that their movement to oust the government is losing momentum due to the electoral activities of the ruling party, especially in urban areas.

"We still have our one-point demand for polls under a non-partisan government. As our movement is losing momentum, resisting the vote is now our focus."

He, however, could not give details of the new strategy.

Since October 29, the BNP has called four-day hartals every week. It also rejected the election schedule, saying that free and fair polls cannot be held under the AL government and said the EC announced the schedule as per the government's will.

The party yesterday again called for a blockade on Wednesday and hartal on Thursday as part of their one-point movement.

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi yesterday said that since October 28 till yesterday, at least 17 people were killed while over 17,010 party leaders and activists were arrested and more than 435 cases were filed against the opposition members.

Earlier, BNP had boycotted the January 5, 2014 election, with the same demand of a caretaker government, which was scrapped through a court verdict. It then announced to resist the vote and enforced hartals and blockades.

However, the voting went on.

About whether the party would fail again, Iqbal Mahmud Tuku, a BNP standing committee member, said, "A fascist government can do anything. We are in a movement and its strategy changes from time to time. That does not mean that we've failed."

He also said their movement is to avoid a "staged voting".