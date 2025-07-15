Law adviser urges all; first July Memorial unveiled in N’ganj

Law Adviser Asif Nazrul yesterday called on all to stand up against extortionists, stating that the administration would support such efforts.

He made the remarks while inaugurating the country's first July Memorial in Narayanganj, commemorating those killed and injured in last year's student movement.

"Various forms of lawlessness, chaos, brutal killings, and extortion continue at the local level. During July, you united to defeat a powerful fascist force. If you remain united, you can resist extortionists. The government will play its part, and the administration will assist you," he said.

He also assured that there would be no shortcomings in the trial of the mass killings during the uprising.

Nazrul said investigations into other cases linked to the movement, outside the purview of the International Crimes Tribunal, were also being expedited.

The adviser also instructed local authorities to ensure the safety of complainants in July-related cases.

Environmental Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan said 56 people were martyred in Narayanganj during the movement. "They did not die in vain. Their sacrifice was for a clear purpose. Together, we will build a just and beautiful Bangladesh," she said.

Housing and Public Works Adviser Adilur Rahman Khan announced plans to convert the Gono Bhaban into an anti-fascist museum.

"We hope to inaugurate it on August 5. It will serve as a preserved site showing how fascism oppressed people...," he said.

Education Adviser CR Abrar and Energy Adviser Fouzul Kabir Khan were also present at the event.

The July Memorial has been installed on railway land in Hajiganj area of Narayanganj .